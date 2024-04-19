Wellesley Business Buzz: Citizens Bank branch closes, First Citizens Bank emerges nearby; What to do with the wrought iron; Jesamondo grand reopening

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Citizens Bank branch closes, First Citizens Bank emerges nearby

The Citizens Bank location at 390 Washington St., as promised, has now closed. A branch remains open in Linden Square.

Separately, the former Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed a year ago and had a location at 336 Washington St., is now called First Citizens Bank. Not to be confused with the Citizens Bank that just closed and apparently wasn’t “forever first,” or at least wasn’t forever.

What to do with the wrought iron

The Wellesley Design Review Board briefly covered an unusual subject about 50 minutes in to its April 11 meeting—what to do with a bunch of wrought iron from earlier Bank of America building designs (see Wellesley Media recording). BoA, which was super shy about promoting itself during the Boston Marathon, is renovating its branch at 342 Washington St. right along the race course (it has closed its lower falls branch, for those of you keeping score).

According to the Design Review Board discussion, the bank would love for the town to find some use for assorted wrought iron railings and chandeliers, but word is that there has been little interest so far. Some private buyers have expressed interest, according to the discussion, but the bank doesn’t want to go in that direction.

The matter is not really a classic Design Review Board topic, but its discussion might undercover a taker for the fancy metal, some of which apparently dates back about 100 years.

Business chamber coffee connect at E.A. Davis

Friday, April 26, 8:30-9:30am

E.A. Davis & Co by MAHI GOLD Outfitters

579 Washington St, Wellesley

Free, open to Charles River Regional Chamber members & those interested in learning more about becoming a member. RSVP to attend.

Enjoy some morning conversations over coffee and fashion as E.A. Davis opens their store early for the latest edition of this networking series.

