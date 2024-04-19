Wellesley Business Buzz: Citizens Bank branch closes, First Citizens Bank emerges nearby; What to do with the wrought iron; Jesamondo grand reopening

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:
Citizens Bank branch closes, First Citizens Bank emerges nearby
The Citizens Bank location at 390 Washington St., as promised, has now closed. A branch remains open in Linden Square.
Separately, the former Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed a year ago and had a location at 336 Washington St., is now called First Citizens Bank. Not to be confused with the Citizens Bank that just closed and apparently wasn’t “forever first,” or at least wasn’t forever.
What to do with the wrought iron
The Wellesley Design Review Board briefly covered an unusual subject about 50 minutes in to its April 11 meeting—what to do with a bunch of wrought iron from earlier Bank of America building designs (see Wellesley Media recording). BoA, which was super shy about promoting itself during the Boston Marathon, is renovating its branch at 342 Washington St. right along the race course (it has closed its lower falls branch, for those of you keeping score).
According to the Design Review Board discussion, the bank would love for the town to find some use for assorted wrought iron railings and chandeliers, but word is that there has been little interest so far. Some private buyers have expressed interest, according to the discussion, but the bank doesn’t want to go in that direction.
The matter is not really a classic Design Review Board topic, but its discussion might undercover a taker for the fancy metal, some of which apparently dates back about 100 years.
Learn about becoming a Swellesley advertising partner
Subscribe to our free weekday email newsletter
Business chamber coffee connect at E.A. Davis
Friday, April 26, 8:30-9:30am
E.A. Davis & Co by MAHI GOLD Outfitters
579 Washington St, Wellesley
Free, open to Charles River Regional Chamber members & those interested in learning more about becoming a member. RSVP to attend.
Enjoy some morning conversations over coffee and fashion as E.A. Davis opens their store early for the latest edition of this networking series.
Bring the swim instructor to your pool
SPONSORED CONTENT: Elon College graduate Ellie Wilson will for her second summer teach private, semi-private and group swim lessons for children ages 2+ at private pools during the months of July and August. Ellie’s certifications include American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor, lifeguard, and CPR/AED. She has taught swim lessons for 4 years. “I have tons of experience with all ages and abilities!” she says. To schedule lessons for your kids, reach out to Ellie by email, at ehwilson440@gmail.com
Jesamondo Salon & Spa grand reopening, April 26
From top to bottom, Jesamondo Salon & Spa has had an extensive facelift and remodel, thanks to Pimental Construction and Felicia Maria Interiors. Don’t miss their Grand Reopening on Friday, April 26, 6pm. Jesamondo is no longer just a salon and spa, it’s become a kingdom of beauty, where every client gets the royal treatment. With an army of over 40 stylists, estheticians, makeup artists, nail technicians, massage therapists, and a reiki master, they’re ready to cater to their clients’ every whim.
Jesamondo’s skilled hair designers and spa professionals have earned both national and regional recognition for their outstanding work, and the company has established itself as a leading destination for salon and day spa services in the Boston metro west region for over 40 years. The majority of its staff members have been with the company since its very first opening day—a rarity, as company loyalty is nearly non-existent.
As an added convenience, Jesamondo has partnered with Rejuvenation Station, LLC, where once a week owner Tania Klein, Founder and CEO, and Bobbi K. Coode, RN, MSN, ANP-C, Medical Director and Cosmetic Injector, will provide injectable services onsite.
With so much to celebrate, it’s time for a well-deserved, extravaganza to thank loyal customers and invite new friends to join in on this joyous occasion. It will be a gathering where everyone is welcome and a chance to rub elbows with Jesamondo staff members, meet salon and spa vendors, sip wine and savor fine cuisine. There will be discounts on all luxury salon and spa product lines, spa packages, and thrilling raffles to pump up the party vibes. Come one, come all! For more info call: 508-907-7171
Leave a Reply