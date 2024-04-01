Wellesley Health Department Celebrates National Public Health Week April 1-7

SPONSORED CONTENT: The Wellesley Health Department will celebrate National Public Health Week (NPHW) with activities for all ages the week of April 1-April 5. This year’s theme is “Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We Are All Public Health.” Public health is not just the way the Health Department serves the Wellesley community— protecting our access to clean water and air, to nutritious and safe foods, to the right and ability to access essential health services—but the ways our community flourishes when we all have our needs met.

As we celebrate the 29th NPHW this April we want everyone in Wellesley to know they can make their communities healthier, safer, and stronger when they support and stay engaged with one another. When we connect with each other, whether with our neighbors or our lawmakers, we can build relationships that protect our health and enrich our lives.

Each day of National Public Health Week will highlight different divisions within the Wellesley Health Department, with a focus on how each team works both with the Wellesley community and with each other. We invite everyone to come meet the Health Department staff and learn more about our services and programs with hands on games and activities and fun giveaways and prizes. All events are free and open to the public.

Look for our banner at the RDF all week long! And, be sure to check out our website for more information and things you can do at home to support better health for you and your family all month long.

Schedule of Events

Monday, April 1, 10am-noon, Wellesley Free Library: Meet Public Health Nurses Ann Marie McCauley and Ashley Denton. Check your blood pressure, test your knowledge about diseases and get a FREE first aid kit. (while supplies last).

Tuesday, April 2, 10am-11:30am, Wellesley Free Library: Curious about climate risks and what you can do to address them? Chat with Wellesley’s Sustainability Director and Climate Action Committee members about what you can do to mitigate climate change and its harmful effects on human health, infrastructure, and ecosystems. Learn how Wellesley’s Energy Coaches and

local, state, and federal financial incentives can help you improve the health and sustainability of your household and planet.

Tuesday, April 2, 2pm-4:pm, Wellesley Free Library: Meet Community Health Outreach Coordinator Jhana Wallace. Test your knowledge with wacky health facts, learn about vaping and teens and emergency preparedness, play games and win prizes and more.

Thursday, April 4, 2pm-4pm, Wellesley Free Library: Meet social workers Joyce Saret and Wanda Alvarez. Learn about mental health and self-care, test your knowledge about mental health and collect a fidget toy!

Thursday, April 4, 3:30pm-5:pm, Wellesley Free Library: CHILDREN’S LIBRARY (For ages 3-10): Did you know MOST people don’t wash their hands correctly? Learn about germs and why good handwashing is so important. Come meet “Glitterbug”! When you put your hands in his mouth, he uses a special light to show you if your hands are clean or dirty! Plus, fun crafts, games and giveaways.

Friday, April 5, 2pm-4pm, Wellesley Free Library: Come meet the Environmental Team. Learn about germs and food safety and why good handwashing is so important! Test your handwashing skills with “Glitterbug”, a special machine using UV light to show you if your hands are clean or dirty. Test your knowledge and win prizes.