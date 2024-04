The Wellesley Town Band, led by retiring conductor Henry Platt, will perform its spring concert on Sunday, April 7, at the Wellesley High School Katherine L. Babson Jr. Auditorium.

Admission is free, and a reception will follow to honor Henry Platt, who has been a part of Wellesley’s music scene as an educator and musician for 40 years. Read more about the maestro here.