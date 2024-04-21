Wellesley town government meetings for the week of April 22, 2024

Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of April 22, 2024:

Trails Committee (April 22, 7pm, Warren Building at 90 Washington St.)

John Schuler memorial; Centennial meadow restoration; Sudbury Path footbridge repair; Carisbrooke Reservation trail erosion

School Committee (April 23, 6:30pm, online)

Update on METCO Elementary Placement; Code of Conduct; Update on Hunnewell Track & Field Phase II

Design Review Board (April 24, 6:30pm, online)

JP Morgan Bank, Needham Bank signs; Wellesley Country Club retaining wall

Natural Resources Commission (April 25, 7pm, Warren Building & online)

Academic Calendar Task Force Meeting (April 25, 7pm, online)

Permanent Building Committee (April 25, 7pm, online)

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

