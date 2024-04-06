Wellesley town government meetings for the week of April 8, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of April 8, 2024:

Board of Public Works (April 8, 5pm, online)

Proposed FY25 rates for water, stormwater management; Contract award for Washington Street sidewalk extension

Youth Commission (April 8, 7pm, 107 Barton Rd.)

Summer update; budget review

Select Board (April 9, 6:30pm, online)

Discuss and Vote Class I Auto Dealer License; Discuss and Vote Common Victualler License Pho Station; Discuss and Vote Temporary Crosswalk Modification; Discuss Police and Fire Chief Hiring Processes

Design Review Board (April 11, 6:30pm, online)

Signs for Pho Station; The Bristol; Peaceful Pooch; Bank of America Wrought Iron Discussion

Permanent Building Committee (April 11, 7:30pm, online)

To come

