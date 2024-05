Celebrate National Trails Day and take this scenic, easy, short walk on Saturday, June 1 (1-2pm) with the Wellesley Trails Committee along the Charles River at the Wellesley Office Park. The trail is ADA accessible and has multiple stops along the paved pathway with views of the river.

Meet at the Wellesley Office Park parking lot behind the 45 William Street offices.

