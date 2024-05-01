Community roundup— Fair in Linden Square; Family Promise Walk to End Homelessness; building resilience workshops

FAMILY FUN: Fair in the Square—Saturday, May 4

Fair in the Square is back with a petting farm, balloon twisters, a temporary tattoo artist, and more. Wellesley Food Pantry donations welcome.

TIME: 11am-1pm

LOCATION: Linden Square Courtyard

COST: Activities are free

EVENT: Walk to End Homelessness—May 5

DESCRIPTION: Join Family Promise Metrowest at Natick High School for a 2.3 mile walk on May 5 to help raise funds and awareness about the impact of lack of affordable housing on families in our community. Together we can transform the lives of families with children facing homelessness across the region. All funds raised support the programs that help families stabilize their housing and build brighter futures.

Check-in starts at noon and enjoy hamburgers/hot dogs served by the Natick Rotary Club, treats from Kona Ice, music, face-painting, corn hole and other activities. After a brief welcome and program, the Walk will start at 1pm.

DATE: Sunday, May 5

TIME: noon, check-in; 1pm, Walk begins

LOCATION: Natick High School Natick High School, 15 West St.

COST: Information here on fundraising.

REGISTRATION: Register here.

Thrive Wellesley: Building Resilience workshops

Thrive Wellesley, an initiative of the Kiwanis Club of Wellesley, will present two more workshops featuring guest speakers from Newton-Wellesley Hospital’s The Resilience Project. The workshops are designed to help families—parents, guardians, and caretakers —gain a better understanding of the skills, community support, and resources available for developing positive mental health and connections within given/chosen families.

The Continuum of Care from Prevention to Treatment—May 8

Learn about pediatric mental health through a lens of child and adolescent development. Hear how kids and teens experience anxiety and other mental health issues and what supportive adults can do to help. Speaker: Elizabeth Booma, MD, Psychiatrist; chief, NWH Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; Director, The Resilience Project

Building Resilience in Kids and Ourselves—May 22

Strategies and considerations for how parents and caregivers can promote resilience and wellbeing in themselves and their children. Speaker: Tai Katzenstein, PhD, Psychologist; NWH Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; Director, of Parent Program, The Resilience Project

Both events take place at the Wellesley Free Library.

6:30pm-7pm Welcome reception and refreshments

7pm-8:15pm Interactive workshop

8:15pm-9pm Community and connection

The Resilience Workshop sponsors