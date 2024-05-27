Congratulations to the 2024 Centennial Youth Service Award winner

The Wellesley Service League has announced the winner of the volunteer organization’s 2024 Centennial Youth Service Award. Congratulations to Wellesley High School senior Luca Nikolewski, whose dedication and selflessness in volunteer work performed in the local community stood out among the many applications received. The review committee in its letter to Luca said it was “especially impressed with your dedication to the students you serve at Academy Metrowest,” a program that helps young children develop self-image and social skills.

Many of the kids at Academy identify as neurodivergent, a non-medical term that refers to someone whose brain processes information differently than most people. Examples of those who consider themselves neurodivergent can include people on the autism spectrum; those with dyslexia or ADHD; or who experience Tourette’s Syndrome.

We chatted with Luca, who said he wasn’t at first confident his application would make it to the top of the pile. Seems that universal bugaboo, comparisons, came into play. He’d heard about what other applicants had done. Would his experiences stack up? Turns out helping neurodivergent kids thrive means something.

Luca, who works 2-3 days plus summers at Academy, describes his typical day there:

“The average group time begins with a little bit of free time, giving the kids time to talk to each other, have fun, and be unstructured and burn off some of their energy before reeling them back in for one or two cooperative games. For the kids, it’s really fun, but the other thing that’s sort of subliminal is promoting communication skills and cooperative skills or frustration management.

“Maybe during a game they got ‘out.’ That would be an example of frustration management. Usually the games are focused on having them work together to succeed. Because if they try to do the game all by themselves, they’re not going to succeed,” he explains.

Luca is quick to point out that he works as a supervised student leader, always alongside experienced and qualified counselors. “I don’t have the credentials or experience to run an Academy group by myself,” he says.

But that’s about to change. Luca will matriculate at Clark University in the fall, where he will major in Psychology. He was encouraged on this path that he says will allow him to “gain the academic and societal power to actually make a substantial difference” by Adam Hurley, one of his mentors at Academy.

“When I was a kid I went to Academy,” Luca says, “and it was very useful for me fundamentally because I was very socially unaware. Adam feels like I’m in a unique position where I have experience being a neurodivergent kid growing up, but on a fundamental human level I’m able to empathize and understand where they’re coming from.”

First thing Luca did when he learned he won the Centennial Award: texted his dad, Mark; mom, Julie; and older brother Jay, followed by his Academy Metrowest mentors, Adam and Timothy Couto, who wrote his recommendations as part of the Centennial Award application process.

Next up: Luca and his supporters will attend the Wellesley High School Senior Awards Ceremony on June 4, where he will collect his $3,000 scholarship award.

Congratulations and good luck, Luca.