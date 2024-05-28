Le Petit Four Bakery is coming to Wellesley

When the White’s Bakery sign came down in Playhouse Square in late 2023, our interest was piqued. Could something finally be coming into the space where White’s operated for only a year before closing in summer 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Great news—Le Petit Four Bakery plans to rise at the Washington Street space in fall 2024. French artisan, and self-trained baker Valerie Coullet already has a hugely popular Needham location, which will remain open.

“The new Wellesley space is perfect,” Coullet said in a phone interview. “I’d been looking for a long time for the right environment.”

Be prepared to show patience. Coullet has big plans for the space, and construction will take time. While you wait, Le Petit Four will continue its partnership with Captain Marden’s (Fridays from 11:30am) and Fells Market (Saturdays from 11am). Frequent offerings include apple turnovers, Kouign Amann, fresh fruit danishes, strawberries brioche tart, blueberry muffins, pains au chocolat, croissants, cinnamon rolls, baguettes, savory croissants (ham & cheese, prosciutto), cookies, and more.

Coullet is not only an artisan, she is a business person who holds a double master degree in accountancy and organizational management. She’s worked the corporate side of life, but 15 years ago decided to make a change and follow her dreams. With Le Petit Four, she is able to share her passion and culture while using her formal education. It’s proving to be a recipe for success.