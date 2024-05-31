Letter to the editor: Samaritans say thank you for help with creating “a world without suicide”

To the editor:

On behalf of Samaritans, Inc., I want to thank the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club for supporting our lifesaving work. For 50 years, Samaritans has offered free, anonymous, and nonjudgmental services throughout Massachusetts to prevent suicide and provide hope. Through community education, crisis services, and suicide grief support, we can ensure that everyone has somewhere to turn when they are struggling with thoughts of suicide or need emotional support.

The support we received from the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club will support our educational workshops and our crisis services, including “Hey Sam,” our mental health support text line for young people, by young people. Thank you for taking us one step closer to a world without suicide.

Kathleen C. Marchi

Chief Executive Officer and President

Samaritans, Inc., Boston