What to know about Memorial Day 2024 closures & observances in Wellesley

Wellesley will hold its Memorial Day observances on Thursday, May 30 to honor those who lost their lives while defending their country. All community members, and especially veterans, are invited to attend.

Other important Memorial Day weekend info

Parking meters in Wellesley will be free on Mon., May 27.

The RDF is closed on Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27. The facility will be open its regular hours on Saturday, May 25 (7am-3:45).

Wellesley Town offices will be closed Monday, May 27.

All town libraries will be closed Saturday, May 25; Sunday, May 26; and Monday, May 27, in observance of the holiday.

Memorial Day is an official holiday for the US Postal Service, so Post Offices will be closed on Monday, May 27 and there will be no home delivery of mail. It is also an official holiday for UPS, but scheduled UPS Critical Express and UPS Holiday packages should still arrive.

Revolutionary war monument and plaque placed at Wellesley Village Church

This from Wellesley Village Church: On Monday April 22, 2024, Rev. Sarah Butter, church member Brad Bittenbender, and staff members Meg Sweeting and Emilio Del Vecchio were present for the installation of a revolutionary war patriots headstone monument and plaque, honoring 16 Revolution War Veterans in the church’s historic church cemetery at 2 Central St. A dedication ceremony will take place on September 29, 2024, 11:30am.

Read more here.

Wellesley is seeking a Graves/Ceremonial Officer

The Graves/Ceremonial Officer assists the Veterans Services Officer (VSO) with duties as needed. In addition, this individual is responsible for caring for and providing upkeep for Veteran graves in the community.

Specific duties include:

Placing American flags on the graves of Veterans who are buried in Wellesley cemeteries.

Organizing, publicizing, and conducting annual ceremonies recognizing Veterans in Wellesley, including dressing the graves in mid-May, on Memorial Day, on September 11, and on Veterans Day on November 11.

Additional responsibilities are determined by the VSO.

This is a part-time position. Please complete the Town of Wellesley volunteer form to indicate your interest, and include any military service experience.