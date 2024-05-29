Shake Shack opens in Wellesley Square

For two years Wellesley residents have been salivating over the prospect of Shake Shack opening in part of the former GAP space at 74 Central St., in Wellesley Square. The anticipation is over. Shake Shack has arrived.

We checked out the Friends and Family event on Wednesday, May 29, ahead of the official Grand Opening on Thursday, May 30. The Shack somehow had amassed an invitation list of Wellesley’s A-listers and wooed them with the offer of 50% off their order. Who would say no?

When we stopped by during the lunch rush we saw town officials; Board of Health staffers (there to enjoy, not to inspect); post office employees; a parking enforcement officer; a couple of tables of Wellesley High School students wearing their red “Senior Men” t-shirts (have fun at Prom tomorrow, guys); and others. Most, like us, had tried out a Shake Shack elsewhere, but we came across a few neophytes.

There are a few hundred Shake Shacks around the world, including about a dozen in Massachusetts, such as in Boston, Cambridge, Dedham and Chestnut Hill. The Wellesley Shack has 14 tables that seat 56 in the 3,500 sq. ft. space. That leaves 12,500 more sq. ft. for owner Linear Retail to fill up in that subdivided building. No word yet on what else might be coming in.

Outdoor seating that was part of an early wish list of what the reimagined area could look like has not materialized. Some diners managed to perch on the narrow windowsills outside. But we’re not counting that as an official seating option.

Shake Shack gave us one of the smoothest restaurant opening-day experiences we’ve had. Place your order in one of three ways—ahead of time online or with their app; via the in-store kiosk; or from the cashier. We ordered at the kiosk, which seemed a little slower than in-person ordering, but did the job. The icons were clear and it was easy to customize our order.

Once you place your order, you sit down with a table-number flag, and staff delivers your meal. I tried out their cheeseburger, crinkle cut fries, and a Sunset Lemonade (real strawberry and Meyer lemon juice mixed with orange zest). Everything was delicious and on point. More to the point, Wellesley finally has what residents for years have been saying it needs—a classic burger joint. Sure, you can get a great patty at half dozen or more places in town. But a casual spot where you can take the whole softball team out for a burger after the game? That’s been lacking.

Shake Shack burgers sell for between $7 and $12 depending upon the add-ons you choose. The food establishment has an enthusiastic fan following that swears by every burger Shake Shack flips. Detractors lean heavily into the word “overrated.” Haters gonna hate.

Their beloved classics are always on the menu. Additional summer offerings include BBQ items such as the Smoky Classic ( 100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun) and the Carolina (100% Angus beef topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun).

There are several chicken options on the menu as well, including nuggets; a mushroom burger, and a veggie option.

I saved the shakes and frozen custards for last, because they should definitely be considered dessert. Several classics include vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. They shake things up for summer with peaches and cream, chocolate salted caramel, and strawberry frosted donut. Showing great restraint, Mr. Swellesley ordered the smallest size, in strawberry, which he praised for flavor, temperature, and ability to work as a team with the straw.

If Shake Shack’s first quarter 2024 financial results are any indication, they should do just fine in Wellesley. They’ve reported total revenue of $290.5 million, up 14.7% versus 2023, including $280.6 million of Shack sales and $9.9 million of licensing revenue.

Welcome to Wellesley, Shake Shack.

Opening day—good to know

On opening day, May 30, the first 100 people in the door will receive special Shake Shack swag. In addition, $1 from every sandwich sold will be donated to The Greater Boston Food Bank.

A head’s up—that 50% off I referenced earlier was for Friends and Family day only. From here on in, it’s pay full price to play.

Where to chow