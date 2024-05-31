Wellesley arts roundup—library art swapped out; Wellesley Theatre Project’s annual donning of the teal; WMS choral concert; Art in the Park

The Wellesley Free Library art has been switched out. Here’s what’s on display now:

Traditional Chinese paper cutting

Wellesley High School student Jayson Wang’s traditional and intricate Chinese paper cutting creations are on exhibit in the Jackie’s Room display cases. The traditional folk art, known as “jianzhi,” has a cultural history dating back to the Han Dynasty.

Jayson creates under the mentorship of multimedia artist Zhonge (Elena) Li, with the support of a Traditional Art Apprenticeship grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

James E. Mahoney Foyer

Based on 17th century Dutch still life paintings, artist Caryl Hull Leavitt’s large scale acrylic painting, “Wellspring,” and other works, is on display in the library’s foyer. In her artist’s statement, Leavitt says the painting is about “abundance, optimism, and joy, and growth.”

Wakelin Room

The life of a physician is busy, so it wasn’t until Dr. Darrell N. Smith retired from Harvard Medical School that he finally had time to devote to learning white-lined woodblock printing. During visits to Provincetown, a local printmaker there told him, “I could teach you how in a day.” In 2007, Dr. Smith went from practicing medicine to practicing printmaking.

Wellesley Theatre Project fundraiser—A Teal Tie Affair, June 1

Wellesley Theatre Project will hold its annual “Teal Tie Affair” on Saturday, June 1, 6pm at Needham Town Hall, 1471 Highland Ave. Get tickets here.

This fundraising event will include performances from the past season, food, beverages, games, a raffle, a silent and live auction, and the announcement of the 2024-2025 season of shows! Ticket and silent auction sales help support this local 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, which has an active community service program and provides scholarships, after school programming, performance opportunities and theatre education to area youth.

WHAT TO WEAR: Cocktail attire with a teal twist.

Grades 6 & 7 Choral Concert—June 4

TIME: 7pm-8pm

LOCATION: WMS Auditorium, 50 Kingsbury St.

Beyond Wellesley—Art in the Park in Natick, June 9

The Natick Art Association will host Art in the Park at Shaw Park (that nice green space across the street from the Bacon Free Library at 58 Eliot St., South Natick), on Sunday, June 9, 10am-3pm. Over two dozen local artists will offer their art for your enjoyment.

While you’re there, try out the Charles River Coffee House, open 8am-4pm; and enjoy views of the South Natick dam.