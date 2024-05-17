Wellesley Athletes of the Week: Baseball’s Tate Bannish & Softball’s Mia Hasselback

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Athlete of the Week: Tate Bannish, Wellesley High senior

Sport: Baseball (center field) When & how you got involved in this sport: I’ve been playing in some fashion since I was 4 years old and haven’t stopped since. My dad introduced it to me at a young age because he enjoyed it and I fell in love with it right along with him. What you love most about this sport: I love the team aspect of it. It is not a sport where one person can just carry a team. It is a collective effort all the way around. I really enjoy that aspect of the sport because it brings everyone together and provides a more fun environment for all involved. Pre-race ritual: I chew 3 pieces of blue mint gum before and during the game (and have since freshman year) Top goal for this season: Win a state championship Thoughts so far about this year’s team: I am really happy about the progress we have made since the beginning of the year. We have always pitched well, but are beginning to really find our stride in the batter’s box. We hope to continue this momentum into the playoffs. An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: Helping this team get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. An inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: Winning our 10th game to get back to the tournament versus Newton north in 8 innings. That game meant a lot to all of us as it got us back to the tournament where most of us haven’t been before. We set the goal to get back in the tournament at the beginning of the year and it felt so incredibly good to be able to accomplish that relatively early in the year. Interests outside of your sport: I like to spend time with friends and family, am passionate about stocks and the markets, enjoy watching the NBA and NFL, and like to coach my brothers in sports. What other sports do you play, if any? Basketball Coach Ted Novio’s take on Tate Bannish: The senior outfielder epitomizes the title of Captain – he is a leader through and through. Not only does he lead the team statistically but he leads through example day in and day out. Tate executes drills in practice at 100% and picks up his teammates when they need a little boost. I count on him to “keep the pulse” of the team and report to me if there are things to address. Well beyond his athletic prowess, Tate is one of the major reasons this team has succeeded this season.

Athlete of the Week: Mia Hasselback, Wellesley High senior

Sport: Softball (shortstop)

When & how you got involved in this sport: I started playing when I was 5 years old and fell in love with the sport! My dad also played collegiate baseball so I think that helped a little bit too!

What you love most about this sport: I love the community and team aspect of softball. It’s such a mental sport and your teammates truly become like sisters on and off the field. I also love playing the infield because you’re always on your feet moving around and always involved in the play one way or another. Softball can be so fast paced and slow paced at times and I love it.

Pre-race ritual: I always wear my hair the exact same way and have to wear my white visor.

Top goal for this season: My top goal for this season is to hopefully be ranked in the top 16 so we have the opportunity to host a round of 32 playoff game!

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: This team is truly a special one. I have loved being a part of this team. Everyone wants to win and has the desire to be better everyday, we’ve worked hard and continue to battle on the field every day! I look forward to practice and games every single day with this team.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I am really proud of how this program has grown since covid. I am especially proud of our playoff win against Shrewsbury last year!

An inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: We found out our Coach is in the 30 for 30 ESPN documentary series episode where it covers the Red Sox’s World Series comeback and we watched it at a team dinner. That’s how our team slogan, “Why not us,” was born.

Interests outside of your sport: I love spending time with my family and my friends. In school I love my anatomy class!

Coach Emily Hunt’s take on Mia Hasselback: Mia is the backbone of our team and has been since her freshman year. She has been the starting shortstop and leadoff hitter for the last four years and her stats and strong play on the field speak for themselves. It’s her passion, focus, intensity, and leadership that has helped bring our softball program to the next level. As a two-year captain she has helped younger players learn the game, develop higher level skills, and understand the dedication needed for success on the field. Her softball IQ is very high, and she always wants the best for our team. Mia’s determination and hard work are second to none. All of her coaches, teammates and youth players in town respect her softball skills, leadership abilities and her love for the game.