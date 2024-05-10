Wellesley Athletes of the Week: Sailing’s Brady Welburn and Zach Bender

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Athlete of the Week: Brady Welburn, Wellesley High School senior

Sport: Sailing (crew/skipper)

When & how you got involved in this sport: I started sailing when I was five at Stone Horse Yacht Club.

What you love most about this sport: I love all the friends that I’ve made and have really enjoyed to the team’s atmosphere.

Pre-race ritual: I’m always drinking Vitamin water while sailing.

Top goal for this season: I really hope to win Mass Bay Leagues at CBI in Boston.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: I’ve really liked being on this team. I’ve known a lot of people here for so long that this year, being our last year, is really special.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: We won the Sharon Invitational, which was awesome.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: Fun fact: Zach Bender and I have been sailing at the same sailing club since we were five.

Interests outside of your sport: I really enjoy English class. I’m also a member of the school’s jazz choir, the Rice Street Singers.

What other sports you play, if any: I play tennis, but not at our school.

Athlete of the Week: Zach Bender, Wellesley High School senior

Sport: Sailing (Skipper)

When & how you got involved in this sport: From the age of about 3 my parents, who were a part of Stone Horse Yacht Club, got me on the water as much as they could and into sailing classes.

What you love most about this sport: What I love most about the sailing team is the community of it. I feel that we are very close as a team, having team dinners almost every week, making it always enjoyable. As far as the sport itself I just love how many variables there are in it, the conditions are never the same as the day before, it’s like a new experience every sail.

Pre-race ritual: Sometimes before an away race we will grab a speaker and play “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” by Dropkick Murphys

Top goal for this season: My main goals for this season are to place first in the Mass Bay League for team racing and leave the team better off than this year. I hope for next year’s team to be even better than this year’s, so I’ll do what I can to improve the team as I go.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: I feel very good about this year’s team. I think that we are in a strong position in the league and everyone has been doing great in fleet and team racing. I’m very impressed with everyone’s performance. I also feel that this year’s team is a great group of fun people all just sharing a common interest, always a blast at practices.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: An accomplishment I’m especially proud of is winning the Fleet Race MBL Championship two years ago.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: A funny story of me on the team was losing a rudder in the lake during my freshman year. It was incredibly embarrassing for my first year on the sailing team and I have yet to live it down.

Interests outside of your sport: I’ve always been obsessed with anything engineering related so I’m a huge car guy. I do all of my own maintenance on my car and work on it in my free time.

Coach Larry Lovett’s take on Brady and Zach: Both Brady and Zach are great sailors. They have been sailing since early childhood during the summers at the Stone Horse Yacht Club in Harwich. Both were part of the Mass State Championship team of 2022, and an integral part of our team racing titles for the last 3 years. Most importantly, both have been coaching up our team for the last 2 years. They know way more about sailing than I do having taught at their yacht club now during summers. When I have a rules question, I go to them first.