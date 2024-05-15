Wellesley Business Buzz: Human Powered Health to party on May 16; Linden Square Sidewalk Sale; RaGaNaturals skin care; Jesamondo celebrates

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Human Powered Health to party on May 16

Human Powered Health has opened at 77 Central St., in Wellesley Square and is throwing a free launch party on May 16 from 6-8pm.

The company at its performance lab brings physiological assessments like VO2max, gait analysis, resting metabolic rate, and bike fit to those seeking to reach fitness goals via personalized recommendations and programs. Human Powered Fitness is partnering with Wellness in Motion, a clinic that provides support with physical therapy and chiropractic services.

Linden Square shops offering deep discounts—May 16-19

Stop by the Linden Square Sidewalk Sale and shop big discounts of up to 70% off at Kenzie & Hope, Sara Campbell’s Tent Sale, and Tiny Hanger.

Wellesley entrepreneur starts all-natural skincare line

As a mom with a full-time career, Dr. Garima Jain has high standards for her and her family’s skin care routine. She doesn’t have time for endless steps. And with a PhD in Biotechnology and a PostDoc from Mount Sinai in New York, she understands that products that are simple and natural are always better. So the Bates Elementary School mom and founder of RaGaNaturals set out to create minimalist skin care solutions that are effective for the entire family.

“RaGaNaturals was born from my personal quest for skin care products that are safe, gentle, and effective. Our products meet the highest standards of purity and efficacy and include lotions, body creams, and lip balms. Our core ethos embraces the power of nature to nurture and protect our skin,” Dr. Jain said.

RaGaNaturals plant-based products are cruelty-free (never tested on animals), contain only 12 ingredients, and are made in the United States. Prices range from $3.50 for a tube of lip balm on up to to $30 for a 16oz. bottle of lavender hand and body lotion.

Jesamondo knows how to party at Grand Reopening celebration

SPONSORED CONTENT: Jesamondo Salon & Spa prides itself on keeping clients looking fabulous via its army of over 40 stylists, estheticians, makeup artists, nail technicians, massage therapists, and a reiki master.

But what about the needs of Jesamondo itself? Because a spa can’t do its own self care, Jesamondo owner Matt Traiger unleashed a team of architects, construction workers, and interior designers onto the 154 E Central St., Natick space. We’re not talking a little botox, here. We’re talking an extensive facelift and serious body contouring work.

The results: a huge success. So of course there was a party to celebrate Jesamondo’s grand reopening.

