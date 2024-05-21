Wellesley POPS Senior Profile: Magmnus Saunders—Goalie, Rockstar & Tech Crew Member 

Special to The Swellesley Report courtesy of the Wellesley High School Bradford and Parents of Performing Students (POPS). This is one in a series of POPS Senior Profiles we’ll be publishing.

Magmnus Saunders, Wellesley High School ’24, may not be front and center stage, but it’s one of the many who work behind the scenes to help the show go on. Whether through costume design, lighting, or set construction, Saunders has played a pivotal role in the success of the high school’s productions.

The work of the high school’s tech crew might not be as obvious as the work of actors or directors, but it is as crucial as any line or stage direction. Members of the tech crew often commit many hours of demanding work to make sure everything operates smoothly. Although this environment can at times be stressful, it is also the reason why Saunders continues to do it.

“As long as you’re nice, it’s pretty awesome. We all respect each other for the work we’re doing and support each other,” said Saunders.

Saunders has been doing tech crew on and off since freshman year, starting with the production Working The Musical, where it was on the build crew and operated sound cues. Since then, Saunders worked on costumes for Something Rotten and 12 Angry Jurors, acting as the lead costume designer for the latter production.

For Saunders, the organization and ability to problem solve are the aspects of tech crew that motivate it to keep coming back.

“I like being in a really good environment,” said Saunders. “You need so much information and it’s all about passing info to other people to get it done right.”

Interim Tech Director Becki Gray has enjoyed working with Saunders, applauding the student’s work ethic and technical abilities.

“Magmnus shows up and puts in the effort to support whatever direction we’re going whether it’s love working on lighting or working on scenery or playing in the costume area,” said Gray. “Which is really exciting for me because when I see successful technicians out there working in theater, I see people who have a lot of skill sets and a willingness to try everything and that’s a harbinger of success in my field.”

Peers also admire Saunders’s ability to collaborate.

“I met Magmnus in middle school and the two of us have been a part of tech together for four years. Even if we are working in different areas, we are working toward the same goal,” said Ren Martinian ’24.

Outside of the tech crew, Saunders is the starting goalie for the girls’ hockey team, a vocalist for a band, and loves sculpting. To Saunders, sculpting and tech crew are more alike than they are different.

“I am deciding whether to go to college for tech. The other option would be for sculpture. I haven’t decided yet because I love them both. Luckily the mediums have a lot of similar elements,” said Saunders.

Saunders swaps out the headset for a mic with the band Trenchcoat Rats. The band recently played their first show, which Saunders helped to organize.

“I guess it would surprise people because I tend to be quiet, not the center of attention at all. But I really do love performing something that feels like my own,” said Saunders.

Throughout all the shows and assignments that Saunders has worked on for tech crew, Working The Musical was most memorable.

With an injured hand, Saunders still helped to paint the set and find solutions to the varying problems that arose, including how to get the rotating clothesline from one side of the set to another. Saunders proposed using door knobs to get the clothesline to move, which fortunately worked.

“I do brag about that one a little bit,” said Saunders. “Even though it’s a small achievement, I am really proud of the fact that I could solve a problem and positively impact how the show ran.”

For Saunders, seeing the end result validates the hard work and dedication.

“I like the technical aspects. I like how I have to think a lot and use my brain power to get stuff done and create something really cool,” said Saunders.

Saunders will attend School of the Art Institute of Chicago starting next year, regarded as one of the best art and design schools in the world. Whatever future awaits Saunders, those around it are certain Saunder will have success.

“Magmnus has a lot of potential options. Whether it’s in the arts and creative endeavors, theater, installation artwork, or if they are thinking about going into fashion design or interior design, they have the capacity to make good aesthetic choices, and the intuitiveness and drive to be successful in those fields, which is good. It’s good to see that,” said Gray.

Article written by WHS Bradford’s Griffin Jordan ’24.