Wellesley private schools 2024-25 tuition rates announced, and they’ve gone up

Wellesley, Mass. is home to four private schools—Dana Hall; St. John School; Star Academy; and Tenacre Country Day School.

Tuition costs range from $12,600/year for St. John School on up to $74,977/year for boarding students at Dana Hall.

Hey, at least comprehensive fees aren’t topping $90k, as at some area colleges including Wellesley College.

Babson lists its 2024-25 sticker price at $82k, while MassBay remains under $20k for full-time in-state students who do not qualify for MassReconnect.

Schools and colleges are quick to point out that most of their students receive financial aid.

Dana Hall School — grades 5 – 12

45 Dana Road

Wellesley, MA 02482-9010

781-235-3010

An independent boarding and day school for girls in grades 5-12 (boarding begins grade 9). Tuition for the 2024-25 school year is $60,809 for day students and $74,977 for boarding students. That represents an increase of slightly over 4% from 2023-24 rates. There are additional fees for horseback riding lessons, private music instruction and any outside, private academic tutoring, if needed. 25% of students receive financial aid. The average grant is $59,944 for boarding students and $35,072 for day students.

St. John School — pre-school through grade 6

9 Ledyard Street

Wellesley, MA 02481

781-235-0300

The school teaches students within an atmosphere of Christian concern, commitment, and dedication to service. Tuition for the 2024-25 school year for K-6 students is $12,600 (up $1,100 from 2023-24 rates). St. John also has a pre-school program. See Wellesley pre-schools here.

Star Academy—pre-school through grade 8

10 Atwood St.

Wellesley, MA 02482

Star Academy’s goal is to maximize students’ academic and physical education opportunities during school time, so that families can have their evenings and weekends free to enjoy being together. Star Academy also has a pre-school program. See Wellesley pre-schools here.

Tuition for the 2024-25 school year for grades K-12 is $23,820, a whopping almost 15% increase. An after-care program and activities are priced separately.

Last year’s tuition was $20,700 annually.

Tenacre Country Day School—pre-school through grade 6

78 Benvenue Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

781-235-2282

A private, coed school for pre-kindergarten to grade 6. Tenacre offers a dynamic and exciting environment in which children progressively develop critical thinking skills, become confident and joyful learners, and move forward into higher education and life as caring citizens.

The school’s 2024-25 tuition rates have gone up slightly. You can expect to spend from $33,750 for pre-K up to $47,450 for grade 6.