Wellesley school news: National Merit Scholarship winners & Presidential semi-finalist; Evolutions Spring Expo; EdTech Director appointed

National Merit Scholarship winners & Presidential semi-finalist

National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners, including 3 Wellesley students:

Ava Chen (Phillips Academy, Andover)

(Phillips Academy, Andover) Jonathan I. Liu (Wellesley High School)

(Wellesley High School) Xiangyi Wang (Dana Hall School)

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

Separately, Wellesley High’s William G. Liu is one of just more than 600 students in the country names as a U.S. Presidential Scholars Program semi-finalist. This program was established in 1964, by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Evolutions Spring Expo

Gen 9 Spring Expo on Thursday, May 23 from 6-7:30pm in the Wellesley High courtyard (or cafeteria if it's raining). Wellesley High School's Evolutions program will be holding its Spring Expo.

Students will start to preview their work at the online Capstone Gallery starting next on May 13, so you can get an early peek at things there.

Educational Technology Director appointed

Dr. Adam Steiner has been appointed as Director of Educational Technology for Wellesley Public Schools, effective July 1. Steiner has most recently served as Director of Technology for the Maynard Public Schools, a role he has held since January 2020.

According to Wellesley Public Schools, the Director of Educational Technology is responsible for administering educational technology programs that support the curriculum with appropriate equipment, materials and services. In addition, the director is responsible for classroom technology; computer, video, and telephone networks; appropriate training in technology use; and establishing priorities and budget for district technology.

Current Director of Educational Technology Megan Bounit is taking a position at Buckingham Brown and Nichols, which she both attended and worked at previously.