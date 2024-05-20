Wellesley town government meetings for the week of May 20, 2024

Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of May 20, 2024:

Planning Board (May 20, 6:30, online)

Large house reviews;

School Committee (May 20, 6:30, online)

Interviews and Review of School Committee Candidates

Select Board (May 21, 6:30pm, online)

Discuss and Vote Approval of General Obligation School Project Loan, Chapter 70B Bond; Discuss and Vote Firefighter Appointments; Discuss and Vote National Grid Grant of Location at Lathrop Road

School Committee (May 21, 6:30pm, online)

Vote: Candidate for School Committee Vacancy; Vote: Inform Select Board of Vacancy; WEF Annual Update; Vote: Hunnewell Field Team Rooms; Vote: Non-Union Salary Increases

Design Review Board (May 22, 6:30pm, online)

Natural Resources Commission (May 23, 7pm, Police station at 485 Washington St.)

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

