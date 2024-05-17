Your 2024 Wellesley Veterans Parade line-up for Sunday, May 19

The 56th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade, an annual highlight of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, starts at 1pm Monday near the intersection of Rtes. 16 and 9 and heads into Wellesley Square, wrapping up by 3pm.

This year’s line of march features familiar and new participants, including a flyover by a 1944 L5 Sentinel WWII Air ambulance from the American Heritage Museum in Hudson (sponsored by the Community Fund for Wellesley). The parade’s theme: 200th Anniversary of Modern Battlefield Medicine Advancements.

The line-up:

Complete list of honorees.