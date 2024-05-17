The Swellesley Report

Your 2024 Wellesley Veterans Parade line-up for Sunday, May 19

The 56th Annual Wellesley Veterans Parade, an annual highlight of Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, starts at 1pm Monday near the intersection of Rtes. 16 and 9 and heads into Wellesley Square, wrapping up by 3pm.

This year’s line of march features familiar and new participants, including a flyover by a 1944 L5 Sentinel WWII Air ambulance from the American Heritage Museum in Hudson (sponsored by the Community Fund for Wellesley). The parade’s theme: 200th Anniversary of Modern Battlefield Medicine Advancements.

veterans parade band
2023 parade (Photo courtesy of Jen Bonniwell)

 

The line-up:

  • Wellesley Police Cruiser – Start of Parade
  • 1945 Dodge Oil Truck
  • Master of Ceremonies – Tory DeFazio
  • Wellesley Friendly Aid Association
  • Natick Legion Band (Sponsored by: Haynes Management)
  • Color Guard – Navy
  • Color Guard – Marines
  • Color Guard – Air Force
  • DAV – Disabled American Veterans Color Guard
  • Col Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard (Sponsored by: Community Fund for Wellesley)
  • American Heritage Museum Halftrack
  • Sponsored by: Wellesley Country Club
  • Chief of Staff – John McReynolds, PO2, USN (Retired)
  • Bus for Veterans – Old Town Trolley Tours of Boston (Sponsored by Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club)
  • American Red Cross
  • World War I Ambulance
  • World War II Ambulance
  • Boston Police Gaelic Column Bag Pipe Band (Sponsored by: Roche Bros.)
  • Police Color Guard
  • Police Chief – Jack Pilecki – Grand Marshal
  • Wellesley Animal Control
  • Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department
  • Minuteman Model A Club of Sudbury (Sponsored by: Colonial Automotive Group)
  • Bay State Antique Auto Club (Sponsored by: Dunkin’)
  • Boston Firemen’s Band (Sponsored by: Cottage Restaurant)
  • Car – Cottage Restaurant
  • Troop 185 Wellesley – Carrying Flag
  • Cub Scout Pack 185
  • Cub Scout Pack 140
  • Wellesley Cheer Teams
  • Saint John School
  • Fire Department – Color Guard
  • Wellesley Fire  Trucks
  • Honoree – Special Recognition Award – Upham School
  • Honoree – Special Recognition Award – Hardy School – 100th Anniversary
  • Gangi Bay State Strutters (Sponsored by: Applied Behavioral Learning Services)
  • Wellesley High School Band (Sponsored by: Residents of Wellesley)
  • Wellesley Select Board
  • Honoree – Community Service Award – Sheryl Strother
  • Honoree – Distinguished Service Award – Ann Mara Lanza
  • Council on Aging – Bus
  • Wellesley Library Units
  • Applied Behavioral Learning Services (ABLS)
  • 26th Yankee Division Historical Reenactment Group (Sponsored by: Community Fund for Wellesley)
  • North End Marching Band (Sponsored by: Needham Bank)
  • DPW – Thank you Veterans Truck
  • DPW Trucks
  • Honoree – Deluxe Pizza
  • BIG NAZO (Sponsored by: Newton-Wellesley Hospital)
  • Honoree – Special Recognition – Mary Bowers
  • Honoree – Community Service Award – Catherine Mirick
  • Waltham American Legion Band (Sponsored by: Wellesley/Weston Magazine)
  • Wellesley School Committee
  • Aleppo Shriners – Clowns (Sponsored by: Babson College)
  • Schofield Elementary School
  • Roma Band Musicians (Sponsored by: Crosspoint Engineering)
  • Bates Elementary School
  • Fiske Elementary School (with Peter Pineo Tractor)
  • Peter Pineo – Transportation
  • Hardy Elementary School
  • Hunnewell Elementary School
  • The Reminisants (Sponsored by: Wellesley Mazda)
  • Sprague Elementary School
  • Wellesley Scholarship Foundation
  • Wellesley Education Foundation
  • Wellesley Mother’s Forum
  • Yee’s Southern Lions (Sponsored by: Truly’s)
  • Wellesley Chinese Language School
  • Wellesley Chinese American Network
  • Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club
  • The New Liberty Jazz Band
  • Rotary Club of Wellesley
  • Honoree – Special Recognition Award – Cynthia Scott – Food Pantry
  • WW2 Willy Jeep 5-ton Army Truck – Driver – Adam Bagdis
    Jarvis Appliance
  • Wellesley Democratic Town Committee
  • State Senator Cindy Creem
  • Italian American Band (Sponsored by: Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club)
  • Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills
  • Big Smile Entertainment/Peter Panic Unicyclist (Sponsored by: Kiwanis Club of Wellesley)
  • Team Ultraviolet & the Ligerbots
  • Cycling Murrays (Sponsored by: Sun Life)
  • Natural Resources Commission
  • Wellesley Conservation Land Trust
  • Sustainable Wellesley
  • Brookline Bank Vehicle
  • Wellesley Lions Club – Lions Club Eyemobile (Sponsored by: Brookline Bank)
  • Wellesley Society of Artists
  • Honoree – Faber Rug
  • Mainely Drafts Horse and Carriage
  • Honoree – Village Church
  • Sweeper
  • Loaded Dice Band (Sponsored by: Middlesex Bank)
  • Honoree – Special Recognition Award – Henry Platt
  • Forte Parts Connection – Antique Car
  • Postcomers of Wellesley
  • Wellesley Historical Commission
  • Parade Banner Walkers (Sponsor: Wellesley Historical Society)
  • Wellesley Historical Society
  • Tony Barrie Band (Sponsored by: Wellesley Historical Society)
  • Le Regiment Bourbonnais (Sponsored by: Mass Bay Community College)
  • Royal Irish Artillery (Sponsored by: Boston Veterinary Clinic)
  • TANK and other military equipment – Tim Morine (Sponsored by: Haynes Management)
  • Hubbardston Militia 1774 Herbal Medical (Sponsored by: Wellesley College)
  • Jeeps and Troop 5-ton Troop Hauler – 2024-Bmy m925a2 (Sponsored by: Community Fund for Wellesley)
  • Aleppo – Drifters (Sponsored by: Wellesley Toyota)
  • Windjammers (Sponsored by: David Donohue Family)
  • Mack Truck – Teamsters Local 25
  • Wellesley Theatre Project
  • Wellesley Celebrations Committee
  • Wellesley Police Cruiser – End of Parade

Complete list of honorees.

