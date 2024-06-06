Business buzz: Sneak peek at MOM’s Organic Market in Natick; Wellesley Square properties sold; Teens offer Wellesley Helping Hand

Latest Wellesley, Mass., and surrounding area business news:’

Sneak peek at MOM’s Organic Market in Natick

Natick’s newest grocery store, MOM’s Organic Market, doesn’t officially open until June 7, but our Natick Report was invited in for a sneak peek at the Sherwood Plaza location (1314 Worcester St., Route 9 eastbound side). Check out our post on Natick Report.

34-50 Central St., properties change hands

Boston Real Estate Times reports that EDENS has sold the properties at 34-50 Central St., in Wellesley Square to an outfit called Taymil Partners, with Newmark brokering the deal for the seller.

The three mixed-use properties in this span, totaling nearly 41K sq. ft., currently include tenants such as Paper Source, Lululemon, Figurella, and Faherty.

Teens offer Wellesley Helping Hand

Local teens this summer will be offering a variety of services, from junk removal to lawn mowing, ini Wellesley and nearby communities. Learn more at wellesleyhelpinghand@gmail.com.

