The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley High seniors return to Hardy Elementary School for a clap-out celebration

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley High School Class of 2024, a portion of which also were the Hardy Elementary School Class of 2017, recently made a return to Hardy for a clap-out celebration and final stroll through the building before the tear down this summer.

(A lights out event is also being held at Hardy on June 10, 6-7:30pm, for the public to pay one last visit to the school. The new Hardy building is already going up, but the 100-year-old Hardy’s demolition will allow for completion of the campus.

 

Hardy clap-out for WHS Class of 2024
Photo courtesy of Darren Bovie

 

Hardy clap-out for WHS Class of 2024
Photo courtesy of Darren Bovie

 

Hardy Husky
Photo courtesy of Patty Bovie

 

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

 

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
FitClub, Wellesley