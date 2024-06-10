Wellesley High seniors return to Hardy Elementary School for a clap-out celebration

The Wellesley High School Class of 2024, a portion of which also were the Hardy Elementary School Class of 2017, recently made a return to Hardy for a clap-out celebration and final stroll through the building before the tear down this summer.

(A lights out event is also being held at Hardy on June 10, 6-7:30pm, for the public to pay one last visit to the school. The new Hardy building is already going up, but the 100-year-old Hardy’s demolition will allow for completion of the campus.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com