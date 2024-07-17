Chief Pilecki is with Wellesley a bit longer, as artwork

Recently retired Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki and local U.S. postal employee Toni Alexander struck up a friendship a couple of years back when she was selected to paint an electrical box in Central Park in front of the post office. The aesthetically minded Pilecki shared with her his ideas for the painting, which featured local pets—mostly dogs, and she took that feedback to heart. Pilecki was there the day I interviewed Alexander about her painting in July 2022, bantering with the artist as she perfected her pups.

Alexander wasn’t quite done with the chief after that project, however.

His retirement after some 40 years on the force inspired her to paint his portrait in uniform and surprise him with it earlier this week at the station.

The portrait took about 20 days to complete, and local gallery and framing shop Page Waterman framed the painting for free.

Before Pilecki takes permanent possession of the art, it’s on display for all to see at the Beth Urdang Gallery at 15 Central St., for a few days. And no, this priceless retirement gift is not for sale.