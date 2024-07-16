Wellesley swears in Fire Chief Steve Mortarelli

Wellesley on Monday swore in Steve Mortarelli as its new fire chief following a search process that started over a year ago. Mortarelli, moving up from deputy chief, has served with the Wellesley Fire Department since 2007.

Wellesley had hired former Weston Fire Chief David Soar as an interim chief following the retirement of Wellesley Fire Chief Rick DeLorie at the start of 2023. It appears that Soar will stay on for some time as a consultant.

Mortarelli’s swearing in by Town Clerk KC Kato was witnessed in person by a room full of family, friends, and colleagues. Scott Whittemore, recently sworn in as Wellesley police chief, could be seen up front taking photos of the event. (See swearing in at about the 20-minute mark of Wellesley Media recording.)

Select Board members were unanimous in support of Mortarelli’s hiring as chief, complimenting his dedication and organizational skills, among other attributes. “You’re a problem solver, you’re innovative and forward thinking…” Board member Marjorie Freiman said.

The Board approved a three-year contract for Mortarelli that will pay him $218K annually with increases and performance incentives built in. He will report to Executive Director Meghan Jop.

Please support your local news source