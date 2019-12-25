Wellesley Town Hall strips down

Despite the cold temperatures this month, Wellesley Town Hall has shed a layer. Much of the envelope protecting exterior work on the 1880s building has been removed, providing a much better backdrop for photos of the holiday symbols situated in front of it.

Town Meeting this past spring unanimously approved $576K in additional funding to support the renovation. Work began in mid-2018 to shore up interior and exterior degradation of the building.

Also in the plans: A Town Hall annex to be built next to the Wellesley Fire Station on Rte. 9.