Wellesley Town Hall strips down

Despite the cold temperatures this month, Wellesley Town Hall has shed a layer. Much of the envelope protecting exterior work on the 1880s building has been removed, providing a much better backdrop for photos of the holiday symbols situated in front of it.

Town Meeting this past spring unanimously approved $576K in additional funding to support the renovation. Work began in mid-2018 to shore up interior and exterior degradation of the building.

Also in the plans: A Town Hall annex to be built next to the Wellesley Fire Station on Rte. 9.

wellesley town hall post envelope
Wellesley Town Hall, late December

 

Wellesley Town Hall, Christmas tree
Wellesley Town Hall, early December
