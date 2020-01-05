Dedham Country Day School, upcoming admissions events

SPONSORED POST: At Dedham Country Day School (DCD) for children ages PreK – grade 8, we believe that balance matters—in learning and life. We combine academic challenge with support; pedagogical tradition with innovation. Strong scholastics along with outstanding arts and athletics create a program that is balanced and whole. Here, a premium is placed on both academic and emotional intelligence.

Learn more at two upcoming DCD events:

January 9, 2020: Get a better idea of what DCD is all about at an off-campus coffee in Milton, where you will have a chance to chat with DCD parents and staff in a relaxed setting. RSVP to Deb White to receive address information and details.

January 24, 2020: Classroom Observation Day, 8:30am – 10:30am at our campus located at 90 Sandy Valley Rd, Dedham, MA. Prospective parents, please register here for this event. Visit our website to learn more about our program or contact us at [email protected] to schedule your personal tour.

Visit the DCD campus:

Visit us, and you’ll get a sense of how our students learn to think creatively and critically. You’ll see kids being kids—and being themselves. You’ll witness them tackling hands-on projects, collaborating, taking risks, solving problems—and, most of all, enjoying their experience.

At DCD, students learn who they are as diverse individuals and how to be part of something bigger. Acceptance is a given, and children find encouragement in every connection they make. It’s a community that nurtures, nudges, and gives. That’s how we grow “whole” children — and, ultimately, adults who will thrive with the intellectual and emotional capacity to contribute to their world and enjoy meaningful lives.

Our 17-acre campus is just minutes from Route 128 in Dedham. Please visit our website for admissions event details or email [email protected]