Wellesley Police log: Break-ins, alleged OUI, check fishing suspected, taxi driver gets paid

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of 1/6/20-1/10/20:

Arrests

On January 10, 2020 at 1:55 a.m. Officer Pino was dispatched to the area of Washington Street near River Street for a report of a disabled motor vehicle. Upon arrival he not a Ford SUV with significant damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle stated he struck a curb. Officer Pino noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver as he spoke, his eyes were glassy and when asked stated he had consumed a few beers in Boston. Officer Pino noticed debris in the roadway and on the sidewalk east of River Street in Newton. The operator stated he did not recall hitting anything other than a curb. Officer Pino noticed that a parking meter had been struck and the wall over the Charles River. The driver was traveling west on Washington Street, crossed over into the eastbound lane of travel, struck the curb, parking meter, wall and continued west until it came to rest just after River Street. The driver agreed to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He was unable to successfully take these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

On January 10, 2020 at 8:42 Officer Cunningham served a warrant issued by the Dedham District Court for an arrest. The suspect was located at his place of employment in Natick. He was taken into custody and transported to Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On January 7, 2020 Officer Kane spoke with a male reporting party from a business on Walnut Street who stated a subcontractor had $1,500 worth of equipment and paperwork that belonged to the company that had not been returned. Officer Kane spoke with the subcontractor and learned the equipment had been returned to another employee and was able to get the subcontractor to turn in the reports and paperwork that were due to them.

On January 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Detective Dunajski responded to a past breaking and entering on Edmunds Road where a door was forced open and several items were missing from the residence. There were several drawers in the bedroom that had been opened and gone through as well as the closet. The incident is under investigation.

On January 9, 2020 at 1:10 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a taxi driver who had two male parties exit the taxi without paying for it. They had attempted to pay with a credit card that was declined. Officers located one of the male parties and payment was made.

On January 10, 2020 at 8:37 a.m. Officer Hughes took a report for a possible check fishing incident. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On January 10, 2020 at 2:12 p.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to Weston Road for a report of a past breaking and entering into a residence. A glass door had been smashed and drawers in a night stand and dresser were opened and gone through. The reporting party did not believe anything had been taken. The incident is under investigation.

