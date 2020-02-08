Think Beyond Pink Night basketball doubleheader at Wellesley High Feb. 11

The always special Think Beyond Pink Night at Wellesley High School, which combines boys and girls basketball with cancer research fundraisers led by locals Carol Chaoui (Wellesley’s Wonder Woman) and Harry Clark (former girls basketball team manager), takes place this year on Feb. 11 starting at 5:15pm.

A local charitable group has made a donation to fund free tickets for the first 50 Wellesley High students to attend each game, in which the Wellesley High Raiders compete vs. Natick High.

Raffle items will include Celtics tickets and baskets with gift cards for local food, fitness and other retailers. A Red Sox package will be auctioned off during halftime of the girls’ game, and it includes 4 infield grandstand tickets, access to batting practice/Fenway tour and a baseball signed by David Ortiz. There will be a 50/50 raffle to support the causes, too. Several thousand dollars was raised at last year’s event.