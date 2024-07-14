Wellesley’s most epic restaurant opening week ever: Dryft, Pho Station & Popovers all making debuts

The Wellesley restaurant scene will be abuzz this week, with openings of Dryft in Linden Square, Pho Station in Wellesley Hills, and Popovers at Church Square.

You can make reservations at Dryft, which expands that operation beyond its sweet Revere Beach location, beginning on July 18. Seafood and homemade pasta are the specialties for this eatery, which will be open for lunch and dinner weekdays, and branch, mid-day, and dinner on Saturdays and Sundays at 165 Linden St.

The restaurant is located in the space formerly occupied by the Wellesley Tavern.

Pho Station will serve Vietnamese specialties, including pho (soup), at 352 Washington St., the former location of CrepeBerry. Some got a sneak preview of their spring rolls at the Rotary’s Taste of Wellesley event in May.

A sign on the storefront says Pho Station’s opening is Monday, July 15. The business is owned by a Wellesley couple.

And finally, as we mentioned last week after popping into Popovers at Church Square for a sneak preview, that eatery is slated to open with its popover sandwiches and more on July 15 as well.

More to come

That should all be enough to hold you for a while, but if you’re greedy, and wondering what’s up with Karma, long promising that it is “coming soon” to Linden Square, the latest from the property manager is that they expect the Asian fusion restaurant to open in the fall. We visited the Burlington Karma at the end of 2022 anticipating a sooner opening for the Wellesley edition.

Management for Black & Blue Steak and Crab in Wellesley Square, at the former CVS site, is hopeful for a summer opening. Construction looks to be coming along at that space. The business got Select Board approval about a year ago.

Mortadella Head will bring its Italian and more menu to 263 Washington St., following recent Select Board license approval.

While revised Wellesley alcohol license rules have attracted some restaurants to town, several of these businesses don’t even have alcohol licenses, so it’s not all about the booze…

Please support you local news source and consider making a non-tax deductible contribution to Swellesley