Wellesley Health Department is pleased to offer a free American Heart Association (AHA) CPR/AED course taught by Wellesley Fire Department personnel. Upon completion of the course, you will receive a certificate from the AHA. If you took the course last year, you do not have to take it this year- the certificate is valid for two years. Applying for Continuing Education Units (CEU’s) for nurses Wednesday, February 26, 2020 only. Refreshments provided. RSVP: [email protected]

print