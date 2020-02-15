Wellesley school redistricting maps: Take 3

Wellesley Public Schools is asking the public for input on updated draft elementary school redistricting maps.

Following a public hearing on Feb. 11, the School Committee requested an additional variation of the maps for the Upham Elementary School district (Upham Map 3A).

The draft maps were developed by the Redistricting Advisory Committee and originally shared with the community in January. The maps have been undergoing changes based on community input since then.

No action on the maps is planned until the School Committee’s regular meeting on Feb., 25.

via GIPHY