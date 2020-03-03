3rd annual Polar Plunge at Morses Pond in Wellesley to benefit Elodie

The third annual Plunge for Elodie will take place on Saturday, March 7, 8:30am, at Morses Pond, in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Please park in the public parking lot on the Morses Pond Access Road (Turner Rd. entrance.)

The 2019 Plunge for Elodie raised $185k. This year organizers have increased the goal to $300K. 100% of the funds raised go to fighting Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). EB is a rare genetic disorder that means that Elodie is missing a critical protein that helps bind the layers of the skin together, making her skin extremely fragile. Her skin breaks or blisters with everyday contact. Currently there is no cure or treatment for this disease. Elodie’s bandages must be changed daily, a painful, lengthy, and difficult process. Still, with the love of her family and friends she remains a happy, well-adjusted 3-year old.

But Elodie deserves more than her life expectancy of 30 years and better than the daily risk of infection. There are promising clinical trials underway, so it’s just a matter of funding to enact change. ​

Schedule:

8:30am Plunge

8:45am leave to attend event breakfast

9:00am – 10:30am breakfast at the Wellesley College Club

Here are the details on the Plunge:

There is no fee to Plunge.

Everyone must sign a brief waiver prior to plunging.

Waivers can be signed online or at Morses Pond’

All plungers and spectators are invited to a casual breakfast celebration immediately afterwards at the Wellesley College Club.

100% of the funds raised directly benefit the EB Research Partnership (EBRP), the largest non-profit dedicated to funding research aimed at treating and ultimately curing EB.

Here’s how to donate to the cause.

What to bring:

Two Towels

Blanket, Robe or Jacket

Old sneakers or Water Shoes (to wear into the water)

Change of Clothes and Shoes for post Plunge

Plastic Bag for wet items

Swim caps will be provided

Sign your waiver in advance or, if under 18, have a parent come to sign the morning of