The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Reusables Area reopens: R2-D2, snow globes & sleds up for grabs

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility’s Resuables Area (169 Great Plain Ave.) is now open for the season.

Hours of Operation

7-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday – Saturday

Closed  on Sunday-Tuesday

The RDF is only open to Wellesley residents.

When I swung by on Thursday morning there was a small but focused group of treasure hunters sifting through items, and a few volunteers (thank you!) in bright vests sorting out incoming items.  I dropped off an eclectic few boxes of stuff, including a Red Sox snow globe, old hockey pucks, and some puzzles… and there’s more to come.

Wellesley RDF Reusables Area

Wellesley RDF Reusables AreaWellesley RDF Reusables Area

Wellesley RDF Reusables AreaWellesley RDF Reusables Area

Wellesley RDF Reusables Area
Some items are a bit out of reach, on the Friends of Recycling’s office rooftop

Wellesley RDF Reusables Area

Wellesley RDF Reusables Area

Wellesley RDF Reusables Area
Some items are out of reach on the rooftop of the Friends of Recycling’s office
image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details ad
Beacon Hill Athletic Club, Wellesley

 