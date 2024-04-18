Wellesley Reusables Area reopens: R2-D2, snow globes & sleds up for grabs

The Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility’s Resuables Area (169 Great Plain Ave.) is now open for the season.

Hours of Operation

7-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday – Saturday

Closed on Sunday-Tuesday

The RDF is only open to Wellesley residents.

When I swung by on Thursday morning there was a small but focused group of treasure hunters sifting through items, and a few volunteers (thank you!) in bright vests sorting out incoming items. I dropped off an eclectic few boxes of stuff, including a Red Sox snow globe, old hockey pucks, and some puzzles… and there’s more to come.