Wellesley coronavirus (COVID-19) update: “Strict restrictions are currently in place, with more to come”

That foreboding line comes from the town of Wellesley’s daily COVID-19 update, which notes that a handful of town parks and trails are still open. Yup, it’s getting to the point where the list of open things is a lot smaller than the list of closed ones. Fortunately, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in town has remained at 7.

We started last night to build out a list of Wellesley restaurants offering take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery. We could use your help to flesh it out.

We’ll try to spread the word about other businesses in town as well. Andy Brown at Wellesley Toy Shop has been keeping the store going Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm, all subject to change. “We are definitely in uncharted territory,” he says. Brown and co-worker Shannan (“I’m lucky to have her”) have been holding down the fort, as the usual employees include a number of Wellesley College students (they’ve been sent home by the school) and high schools students (who he hasn’t had working). Shannan says: “We have to be open for our customers. They need games and puzzles to do while they are stuck at home.”

Meanwhile, more positive thoughts…