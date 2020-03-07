Wellesley firm puts handy coronavirus info on your smartphone

Wellesley’s KeynectUp is making a handy smartphone contacts card available that packs links to coronavirus (COVID-19) information from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and other official entities.

And just so you don’t think KeynectUp is jumping on this in the wake of Wellesley’s coronavirus news on March 6, the company’s Kevin McDonald had actually connected with us about this in late February.

We’ve written in the past about the virtual business cards KeynectUp has supplied to Wellesley police and other organizations handling Marathon coordination and security duties.

A simple scan of the QR code shown below loads the pre-filled out coronavirus card to your Apple iOS or Android contacts app (KeynectUp itself does not provide an app). No personal information is collected.

“This has caught fire, and we have schools, clients, and the public nationwide downloading,” McDonald says.

KeynectUp says it has more than 200 schools using its virtual contact card technology for campus safety or study abroad. Other organizations, such as insurance companies, also use it.

McDonald says the company has made its coronavirus card available to its school clients and other schools across the country.

