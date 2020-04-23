Fatal Rte. 9 truck crash in Wellesley claims 2 lives

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a single vehicle crash on Rte. 9 near Wellesley Fire Department headquarters that has claimed the lives of 2 of the vehicle’s 3 occupants.

The Wellesley Police Department, Fire Department and Cataldo Paramedics responded just after 7:30pm on Wednesday to the crash, which involved a white pickup truck believed to have been traveling west on Worcester Street at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway striking a stone wall, then a cement wall.

One male occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene. The other two occupants were extricated from the truck by the Wellesley Fire Department. Both were transported to Boston-area hospitals for treatment and 1 died at the hospital.

At this time, it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Until proper notifications can be made, the names and ages of the vehicle occupants are being withheld.

