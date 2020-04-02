Wellesley coronavirus update: Roche Bros. Don’ts; the new tailgating; get a leash

Much of the beyond-the-house action in Wellesley over the past few weeks of the coronavirus crisis has been at Roche Bros., in Linden Square, or in its parking lot.

Much praise has been heaped on supermarket employees who have worked hard and bravely in the face of this virus and a few bad apples (of the customer variety).

Roche Bros. management has now issued a plea for families to send just 1 representative, when possible, to thin crowds at its stores.

Latex litter

Meanwhile, back to the bad apples. Please dispose properly of those latex gloves. One Swellesley reader wrote: “On my few trips I’ve made to RB, I’ve been noticing people are just dropping their latex gloves in the parking lot. Today, I saw three different gloves in the row I had parked in. That image is a mask and glove. Any chance you can do a PSA for people to find the garbage cans? Would hope that people would be better than this. Thank you!”

The new tailgating

Speaking of parking lots, students have been tailgating, parking with their vehicles’ trunks facing each other, spaced at least 6 feet apart.

While students argue they are abiding by social distancing standards, others aren’t impressed. In some cases the cops have been called in to break up the gatherings and close the lots. (We’d held off posting any photos of these tailgates up until now, but now it’s become a thing.)

Adults in other parts of the country have definitely broken social distancing rules during their recent tailgates.

Get a leash

Dog owners and walkers have also been put on notice: The town has suspended its hilarious voice command rules and is calling for dogs to be leashed at all times while on town conservation land or trails.

The town has instructed those with dogs not to allow them to approach other dogs or people.

“It is unclear how long COVID-19 stays on fur/hair,” the notice says.

More:

