Wellesley High School athletes will run for sandwiches for front-line health workers

While the Wellesley High School distance runners have sadly found their outdoor track season cut short, they are now directing their efforts towards staying active and helping their community by raising money to help out Massachusetts hospitals. On Saturday, April 24 the team will host a Virtual Run-a-Thon. Individual runners can be “sponsored,” meaning that their sponsor will agree to donate a certain amount of money for each mile that athlete covers.

Team captain Jason Norris said, “We’re just glad we have an opportunity to help give back to the people who have been working their butts off day and night to try and save lives.”

Support for these workers can also be given through set donations through the team’s GoFundMe page. The team has reached its $2,000 dollar goal, and is feeling optimistic about raising even more funds.

Running to help our health care workers

All proceeds will go toward buying sandwiches from Comella’s restaurant for distribution to workers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center. When you sponsor an athlete, that runner will email and tell you how much distance was covered. The athletes will use GPS watches or phones in order to track mileage, and will run alone so as to respect social distancing guidelines.

Here’s the donation page and all the information you need to run the team ragged, all for a worthy cause.

All the athletes who were born to run:

