Wellesley High School athletes will run for sandwiches for front-line health workers

While the Wellesley High School distance runners have sadly found their outdoor track season cut short, they are now directing their efforts towards staying active and helping their community by raising money to help out Massachusetts hospitals. On Saturday, April 24 the team will host a Virtual Run-a-Thon. Individual runners can be “sponsored,” meaning that their sponsor will agree to donate a certain amount of money for each mile that athlete covers.
Team captain Jason Norris said, “We’re just glad we have an opportunity to help give back to the people who have been working their butts off day and night to try and save lives.”
Support for these workers can also be given through set donations through the team’s GoFundMe page. The team has reached its $2,000 dollar goal, and is feeling optimistic about raising even more funds.
Running to help our health care workers
All proceeds will go toward buying sandwiches from Comella’s restaurant for distribution to workers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center. When you sponsor an athlete, that runner will email and tell you how much distance was covered. The athletes will use GPS watches or phones in order to track mileage, and will run alone so as to respect social distancing guidelines.
Here’s the donation page and all the information you need to run the team ragged, all for a worthy cause.
All the athletes who were born to run:
Andrew Lynch
Arianna Cozza
Caroline McInnish
Caroline Thornton
Drew Donahue
Drew Weiss
Emily Banthin
George Luzatis
Grace Whellan
Jason Norris
Jack Carroll
Jack Steen
Jackson O’Toole
Logan Green
Nora Bannon
Violet Lahive
Will Glowacky
Zach Barry
Chris Harding
Matt Gareau
Oliver Stought
Alex Mirsky
Robbie Lynch
Leo Carlson
Zach Leibowitz
Charlotte Snow
Zoe Magionni
Nick Meara
Ali Campbell
Lizzie Lahive
Lauren Caughey
Sophie Maggioni
Ava Marsh
Abby Stathis
Noelle Cameron
