Wellesley mourns passing of Lisa James Salon owner James Mortenson

Patrons of Lisa James Salon in Wellesley, as well as those who knew salon owner James Mortenson through other parts of his life, are mourning his death at the age of 58.

Mortenson on the company website is quoted as saying he had been a hairstylist since 1982 and planned “to continue styling hair indefinitely.” Let’s hope that is so.

Mortenson’s wife Lisa and the Lisa James Salon staff announced on the business’s Facebook page that:

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce our fearless leader, James Mortenson, passed away on Monday, March 30, at 58 years old.

Jim had the most vibrant soul that any of us have ever known.

He would light up any room he entered and left quite an impression on anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him

His passions in life were his wife Lisa and their three daughters, Tori, Bella and Juliette, his family, his salon, and of course, golf! He had the biggest heart any human could ever have, and the loyalty of his staff and clientele are proof of that. To say Jim will be missed is an understatement, and although we are shocked and devastated that we will have to continue life without him, Lisa and the LJS team plan to keep Jim’s memory and legacy alive in the salon he worked so hard for over the past 31 years. We will be continuing to provide updates here on our Facebook page, and please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We thank you for your patience, loyalty and support as we deal with this tragic loss. Funeral services will be private, but a celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the family during this difficult time.