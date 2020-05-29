Modicum of fun returns to Wellesley: parks, fields, tennis courts reopen with limits

Wellesley has reopened parks, most playing fields and public tennis courts for limited use in line with new state guidelines.

Signs have been posted to spell out the rules, which include:

No groups larger than 10

No pick-up games

No contact sports

No practices

No unleashed dogs

You’ll see some differences, too. Every other net on the tennis courts has been removed to encourage social distancing (this past weekend I spied a woman in a nearby town who unfurled her own net that looked a lot like the orange plastic fencing used to prevent people from going on playgrounds).

School playgrounds and parks remain closed, as do basketball courts and the Wellesley High track and field.

The usual rules about social distancing and mask wearing apply.

Earlier in the week, the Wellesley Recreation Commission decided not to offer its usual array of services at Morses Pond, though whether the pond will open in some capacity remains to be decided.