Pinnacle Residential Properties — finding “home” now

As a local Wellesley resident, Pinnacle real estate agent, and mother and wife I am always seeing this great town of ours through so many lenses. Now, with the pandemic, the lens is a little more cloudy, but through the new guidelines that have shaped our lives, there is so much about Wellesley that has become clearer than ever.

I’ve really not stopped working once during the quarantine. When it became clear a shutdown was imminent in March, there were families, who for pressing personal reasons (not discretionary moves), still needed to buy or sell a home. Pinnacle quickly put every recommended precaution in place so that we could safely conduct those showings. I have watched tired doctors and other essential workers gather their families and drive into Wellesley to find a home where they could live comfortably and have access to outdoor space.

The buyers who are calling for showings are mostly young couples coming from Boston. I see in their eyes now more than ever how they are ready to breathe deeply in their own backyard and not have to share a staircase and elevator with neighbors. I smile knowing they are about to gain so much more by choosing to live in Wellesley and I am excited for them to discover it. I am actually grateful to have been there helping people find their ray of sunshine during a dark time in the form of “finding home.”

We continue to counsel families on how to handle this new reality and what it means for the largest investment of their lives, their home. It has been more challenging as mortgage banks, although offering low rates, tightened lending restrictions in the middle of the crisis. It has been a time to use all of my resources to help some of our buyers get to the finish line on their loans. And while all this was happening I kept saying to myself, “how lucky are we to already be here.” The gratitude for my family being part of this community is what helped me stay afloat when I also questioned what tomorrow would bring.

I have seen our community band together to help each other. Each week I saw the schools hand out lunches and breakfasts to the kids who need help getting meals on their tables each day. I have seen people respond to the call for food at Wellesley Food Pantry and at Roche Bros. Many others, like myself, have stepped up to do food shopping for elderly neighbors, family members, and even complete strangers. I have never been so thankful for the gift of our beautiful and peaceful outdoor space from Centennial Park to the Brook Path and Aqueduct. The silver lining to this disturbing time is that we have come to appreciate the simple joys. For me and for many others that means a walk with our family dog. And while it’s hard to see locally-owned businesses temporarily closed, it has been uplifting to be able to support those who are still open. One of the reasons that I am so proud to work for a locally owned company is that they have always cared so deeply about the people in the community. At this time, Pinnacle’s owners have been helping to make masks and get meals delivered to local hospitals and nursing homes through Wellesley Rotary.

We are expecting real estate to get a lot more active. Buying activity has started to increase over the last week and we expect it to continue. Applications for new mortgage loans (not refinancing) have jumped up 12% over the past week. We’re always available to advise on market conditions as they change and invite you to call.

