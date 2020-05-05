The Swellesley Report

Schofield scraps 5K race, but making T-shirts available

The Schofield PTO has canceled the 27th Annual Schofield 5K Road Race & Fun Fair in light of the coronavirus crisis.

I actually ran the painfully hilly course a couple of weeks ago, for kicks. Longfellow Road, yikes.

A less painful way to pay homage to the event would be purchasing a Schofield Stays Homee 2020 T-shirt for $15, available for early June delivery.

Order now using this form, payment through Venmo preferred. https://tinyurl.com/SchofieldStaysHome
Questions? Contact Carrie Beard [email protected]
