Congrats to Wellesley’s graduating METCO students

Wellesley High School was well represented at this weekend’s METCO Class of 2020 online celebration, which featured words from METCO leadership, local politicians and sport figures, and a virtual processional of graduates. METCO fosters “the opportunity for children from Boston and from neighboring suburbs to develop a deeper understanding of each other in an integrated public school setting.”

The Class of 2020 included 17 WHS students listed in the program:

Clarence Bly, Nicholas Calway, Kendall Clements, Elisabeth Fils-Aime, Dymari Guillaume, Corey Jones, Anthony Lumley, Shakaria McIntosh, Destiny Mitchell, Jonathan Nicolas, Jahmir Pritchard, Keleyia Rochelle, Matayah Roderick, Skye Sanchez, Sierra Sinclair, Janelle Turner, Lindsay Turnew

