Wellesley High School Class of 2020 car parade livestream video

Mr. & Mrs. Swellesley never learned in school how to do parade banter, but we know a great parade when we see one. Congrats to the Wellesley High School Class of 2020.

Students were given a great send-off as they were driven on an 8-mile loop from town that began at Babson College and ended at Wellesley High School, where they picked up diplomas.

Cars, including many with the tops down and side doors open, gushed Raiders black and red in the form of balloons, streamers, and paint. Many vehicles displayed Black Lives Matter and messages to support social justice. Some of the more elaborate displays, turning the cars into parade floats, featured giant red graduation caps atop roofs.

The sidewalks were lined with friends, families, and the general public, all excited to honor Wellesley’s unique quarantine class.

Here’s what the start of the parade looked like, as students, families, and friends gathered at Babson College (drone video thanks to Michael Tobin).