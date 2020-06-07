The Swellesley Report

Saturday storm takes toll on Wellesley trees

As if Wellesley needs any help getting rid of trees, Mother Nature whacked some more of them on Saturday during a couple of storms.

During a drive on Sunday morning we spied damage at Wellesley Country Club, where at least one willow took a hit from something stronger than a tee shot. A huge tree section was felled at a home on Great Plain Ave, and damage could be seen along Rte. 16 as well near Wellesley College.

The downed tree here blocked Rice Street (thanks to MC for sharing the photo).

rice st tree down 2020 june

