Wellesley Police log: Alleged OUI with child in car; possible gas scam; thrown rake, new asphalt lead to fight; a threatening egg

Wellesley Police log for the week of June 22-28:

Arrests

On June 28, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. Officer Dixon was dispatched to Worcester Street for an erratic operator in a black sedan. He located the vehicle in the parking lot of 165 Worcester Street and noticed that it appeared the operator of the vehicle was asleep. As he approached the vehicle he noticed the vehicle was still in drive with the brake lights on and the driver was passed out. Officer Dixon knocked on the window several times and was unable to wake the operator. He also noticed a small child in a child passenger safety seat in the back seat of the car. Officer Dixon opened the unlocked door and began trying to rouse the driver by shaking his shoulders. He could detect a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the driver. It took several attempts to wake him. He denied consuming any alcohol. His speech was slurred and thick tongued. He attempted to exit the vehicle with his seat belt on and when he did exit the vehicle he immediately fell backwards against the side of the vehicle. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance. Due to a young child being in the vehicle while the driver was allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol the Department of Children and Families were notified.

Incidents

On June 22, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. Office Kane spoke with a male reporting party regarding a possible gas scam. He stated he had requested regular gasoline at gas station on Worcester Street and the attendant pumped premium gas instead. He complained to the attendant who gave him money back after the transaction. He stated this was the second time this has happened at this gas station. Officer Kane advised him he would file a report and the reporting party could file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or the Attorney General’s Office. Officer Kane contacted the owner of the gas station and he stated the attendant had already notified him of the mistake. Officer Kane advised to owner to tell the attendants to be more cautious to pump the correct type of gas.

On June 22, 2020 at 6:20 p.m. Officer DeBearnardi spoke with a female reporting party who works at a business on Linden Street. She stated she received a harassing text message on June 17th and then again today from a number she did not recognize. She stated the text messages said they had information that could cost her job. The messages were coming from a TextNow subscriber. He advised the reporting party to block the number and contact him if she continues to receive message. Officer Dixon will investigate.

On June 23, 2020 at 11:01 a.m. Officer Wall spoke with a female reporting party regarding identity theft. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

It would be a crime not to support Swellesley: Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture.

More: Past Wellesley Police logs

On June 24, 2020 at 2:56 p.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to a construction site for a dispute between contractors paving the road in the area of Rockridge and Chestnut. The male parties got into a physical altercation. One party stated he yelled at another male party after he threw a rake down on the newly paved asphalt causing a divot in the asphalt. He stated the verbal altercation escalated to a physical altercation but he did not wish to pursue criminal charges. The other male parties involved denied being involved. Peace was restored.

On June 25, 2020 at 3:48 p.m. Officer Wall took a report regarding a plumbing company illegally dumping materials. The report is incomplete at this time.

On June 26, 2020 at 4:56 p.m. Officer Harris spoke to a report party regarding an ongoing dispute he was having with painting contractors working on a neighbor’s home. He stated the painters were dumping extra paint along the property line and he was concerned the paint would kill his plantings. He stated his attorney

advised him to notify the police and request a report be filed. He provided Officer Harris with a phone number for the painting company. Officer Harris was unable to reach someone.

On June 26, 2020 at 10:05 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a reporting party about suspicious activity that had just occurred. The reporting party stated that someone rang the bell and ran away. When they opened the door they found a single egg with a note wrapped around it stating it was a warning and threatening their car. They stated their teenaged son was unaware of anyone who would have left the egg and note. Officer Popovski checked the area but did not locate anyone.

On June 28, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. Officer Shore was dispatched to a residence for a well being check. The reporting party stated they were concerned about their neighbor who had recently returned home from the hospital. Officer Shore located the resident in a recliner chair. The resident was unable to stand on their own and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. It appeared that the individual was unable to properly care for themselves. The report will be forwarded to elder services and the Wellesley Police Department’s social worker for follow-up. The Board of Health was also notified due to the poor living conditions of the residence.