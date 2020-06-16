Wellesley schools news: Last day of school; Black Wellesley students & alums share stories on Insta; Bates gets some love; Congrats to Dana Hall grads; Walking 100 miles for ABC

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., school-related news:

Last day of school

The last day of school is today, Tuesday, June 16, and we think it’s safe to assume that nobody will miss the remote-learning style of education that was put in place starting in mid-March, when schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Classes are scheduled to start back up on Wed., Sept. 2. How that will look in light of the pandemic is still being worked out by school administrators.

Black Wellesley students & alum share stories on Insta

A new Instagram account, [email protected], has been created as a space where alumni and current students can anonymously tell their stories of how race impacted their experiences at Wellesley High School. The account already has over 1k followers.

The account places an emphasis on Black voices and relays painful stories of racist experiences in the schools and the community. Stories abound about Black Wellesley residents being put on Metco school buses as young children; crass comments that Black students have had aimed at them throughout their time in the schools; and assumptions made about the financial situations of Black students.

To hear stories straight from the mouths of students and alumni, attend the Facebook Live Wake Up Wellesley discussion on Tue., June 16) at 6pm. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=zN5XqoSf97k

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/ events/3316951625001911/

Dana Hall students have created a similar Insta account, ([email protected]), as have students and alumni affiliated with hundreds of educational institutions around the country. The Dana account description says, “These are our stories. We are bursting the bubble. The big and the small things that never allowed us to just be students at Dana Hall.”

Bates gets some love

Bates Elementary School is looking a little brighter, despite not being physically open to students and staff, thanks to a new banner courtesy of Capucine Zelenko. Mom Susan tells us that Capucine, a rising junior at Ringling College of Art + Design (majoring in Illustration), “was moved by how caring the Bates community has been during this time (and the Wellesley community in general), and wanted to reach out to her little sister’s elementary school to show appreciation.”

Congrats to Dana Hall grads

Dana Hall School held its 139th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 30. The 91 members of the Class of 2020 attended virtually, as did faculty, friends and family from around.

Board of Trustees Chair Marcia Teng Ishizuka ’77 welcomed students and their guests: “I’m sure this is not the graduation that you imagined three months ago, and yet it is no less significant than any other Dana graduation that has come before you. In fact, one could say that your graduation carries more meaning given the shared experience of these difficult times which too shall pass.”

Graduates included Wellesley residents Amica Fontijn-Harris, Margaret Gordon, Nathalie Martin-Nucatola, Catherine McCarron, Jessica Schwartz, Allison Sibold, Eleanor Simister, Grace Thames, Isabelle Varsa, Eliza Wallis, and Katherine Ward.

Walking for Wellesley ABC

Sonali Fiorillo, who just finished her freshman year at Wellesley High, says she has been “inspired by actions many people are taking to combat inequality recently.” So she has come up with a way of her own to help. She’s launched a crowdfunding campaign for Wellesley A Better Chance by committing to walk 100 miles over the next couple of weeks. “I have chosen this organization because we have to start making a change in our own communities to really see the impact. I like that they give opportunities afforded by Wellesley to young ladies of color,” Fiorillo says.

More: