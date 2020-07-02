Parking in Wellesley—pay up at commuter and business lots, but 2-hour street parking free for now

From the Town of Wellesley:

Parking enforcement in Wellesley’s commuter and business lots has resumed. Payment is now required to park in Town-owned commuter and all-day parking lots. A new touch-free system is in place. All payments can be made online or via a smartphone using the PayByPhone or Passport Parking mobile apps.

To help support local businesses and encourage shopping in Wellesley, free parking at all 2-hour street meters in Wellesley has been extended until August. These meters have been bagged. Please be mindful of your time; beginning today cars parked at bagged street meters will be ticketed after two hours. Parking fees continue to apply at all 4-hour street meters.

