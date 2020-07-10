Wellesley Public Schools system investigates ‘bias-based incidents’ on Instagram

The following memo was issued on Friday, July 10

Dear Wellesley High School Community,

Today, I’m writing to inform you about bias-based incidents that are racist in nature on the social media platform Instagram. We received several emails from several different sources, with screenshots of the offensive images and captions. The pictures included a person wearing a hijab in a mocking way, body shaming, insults directed towards African Americans, and sexually inappropriate language.

These posts are unacceptable, and I want you all to know we have had full investigation into the incident, and taken actions guided by our school handbook.

Further, I want to let you know that we were already in the process of adding language to our handbook this summer that specifically responds to bias-based incidents.We are collaborating with our Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, on a bias reporting protocol that will help us track these incidents as they occur.

I want to take a moment to thank the students who made the choice to be upstanders because they want any actions or language that make our community less respectful and inclusive to stop. We are committed to making our school community a place with a sense of welcome, safety and belonging. That is the work we have been engaged in, and more of that work lies before us now.

Please be safe and well.

Sincerely,

Jamie

Jamie B. Chisum

Principal

More: (from summer of 2016) Wellesley High School addresses allegations of racial and ethnic harassment